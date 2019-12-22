Anti-CAA protests in UP: 879 arrested, 15 dead, 5000 in preventive custody

Around 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were put in custody as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh. Violent protests have taken over the state of Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop of the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act alongside the proposed National Register of Citizens, ANI reported.

"Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP.



"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," he added.



"A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured," said the top cop.

He said that police officials and civil administration are reaching out to community members and their leaders, requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order

He added that damage to public property is being assessed and soon action would be taken against those involved, including confiscation of their properties to compensate for the losses.



"Damage assessment of the public property is being done. Those involved will compensate the loss else their property would be confiscated to pay for the damage to public property," said Singh.



Violence erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC with reported incidences of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism that led to the death of 15 persons.

