/Ketan Agarwal's father appeals to President Droupadi Murmu, seeks fast-track trial

The father of Ketan Agarwal has written an emotional appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, urging a fast-track trial and the strictest punishment for those accused of murdering his son. This as investigators continue to piece together digital and forensic evidence in the high-profile case. In an email addressed to the president, Vishal Agarwal described himself as "just a father seeking justice" and appealed for swift intervention to ensure that the case is heard without delay.

Recalling the devastating impact of the tragedy on his family, Agarwal said they lost not only Ketan but also his own father within 20 days. According to the letter, Ketan's grandfather was unable to bear the shock of the incident. "Today, I write to you not as a man of influence or privilege, but simply as a father seeking justice," Agarwal wrote. He stressed that the family was not asking for any special treatment but only for a fair, transparent and time-bound judicial process.

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Seeking the President's intervention, he requested that the case be fast-tracked and that those found guilty receive the strictest punishment under the law. Ending the appeal on an emotional note, he wrote: “Please don't let my son's case become just another file.” The letter marks the family's latest effort to seek speedy justice. Earlier, Vishal Agarwal had also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government to ensure a swift investigation and trial.

Meanwhile, the investigation has entered a crucial stage. Pune Rural Police are continuing to examine digital, forensic and circumstantial evidence collected during the probe. Investigators have recovered data from mobile phones seized from the accused and are analysing deleted chats, call records, internet activity and location data to establish the sequence of events leading to Ketan's death.

Police are also examining communication between the accused in the weeks and months before the incident to determine whether the alleged crime was premeditated. Investigators believe the recovered digital evidence could play a significant role in strengthening the prosecution's case.

The probe has also explored the possibility of the involvement of additional individuals. Earlier in the investigation, police sought to conduct polygraph examinations of the accused, but both declined to undergo the tests. Investigators have since continued to rely on forensic evidence, witness statements and digital records to reconstruct the events surrounding the incident.

The accused are currently in judicial custody while the investigation continues. Police are expected to file a detailed chargesheet after completing the analysis of the evidence gathered so far. Ketan Agarwal allegedly died after being pushed into a gorge near Lohagad Fort in Pune district. Police have maintained that the incident was the result of a planned conspiracy, an allegation that will ultimately be tested in court during the trial.

For Ketan's family, however, the appeal remains simple. They say they are not seeking special treatment or public sympathy—only a timely investigation, a speedy trial and justice for their son.