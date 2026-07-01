/Morbid curiosity: Crowds throng Lohagad Fort crime scene, dub it ‘Siya Point’

As the Ketan Agarwal murder investigation continues, crowds have flocked to the specific point on the trail where the crime was allegedly committed. Reports suggest that curiosity has led visitors to dub the location ‘Siya Point’, named after the case's prime suspect. It is alleged that Siya Goyal, along with her romantic partner Chetan Chaudhary, orchestrated the crime that led to Ketan’s death on June 18.

Monsoon is typically the season when travellers from across Maharashtra venture out to experience the lush greenery and scenic beauty of the Sahyadris. While this UNESCO-recognised region consistently features on 'must-visit' lists, the recent surge in footfall is highly unusual, with videos of crowds thronging the location surfacing online. "While approximately 1,000 tourists used to visit on holiday before, the figure has now risen to 1,500. The number of visitors on weekdays, which used to be around 400, has now crossed the 600 mark," an official was quoted as saying to news outlet NDTV.

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A trekker told WION that the monsoon season always attracts large crowds to Lohagad because a nearby driveway allows vehicles to reach close to the fort before connecting further to Lonavala's Pawna Lake. As a result, the historic site has evolved into a popular picnic spot, complete with local vendors selling roasted corncobs along the route.

“With the onset of the monsoon, a footfall of over 1,000 visitors is quite regular," the trekker noted. "The pro is that there are several waterfalls you can see without having to trek very far. However, serious trekkers usually prefer the twin fort of Visapur.”

About the UNESCO-Recognised Lohagad Fort

This sudden wave of morbid curiosity has drawn people 3,389 feet above sea level to a fort that was famously renovated and fortified under the reign of the Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The fort, which is currently making headlines for a grim crime, is otherwise celebrated as a premier trekking destination. It stands as one half of a famous twin-fort system in Maharashtra; Lohagad and Visapur sit adjacent to one another, with the latter occupying a slightly higher plateau.