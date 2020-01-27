J&K: One terrorist gunned down in encounter with security forces; 1 soldier injured

A terrorist was gunned down on Monday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on a patrol team in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

A soldier of the Indian Army was also injured in the encounter.

The security forces have cordoned off the area.

This comes just one day after two terrorists were gunned down in Awantipora district during an encounter with security forces.

On January 20, Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three dreaded terrorists, including a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

"With the elimination of this group the fear among the public will wane away," the cop explained."Hizbul Mujahideen is on the verge of being completely wiped out in South Kashmir," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh had told media after the encounter.



