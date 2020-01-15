J&K: Hizbul commander killed in encounter at Doda district

A Hizbul commander was killed in Doda district of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Harun Hafaz, the district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed during an encounter with security forces.

Hafaz, was wanted in many terrorist incidents including the killing of political activists and weapon snatching in Kishtwar.

He was an associate of Osama Javed, Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Kishtwar who was killed at Ramban by police and security forces.

The operation was launched based on inputs about his presence at a village in the area.