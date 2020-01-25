Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area on Saturday.

According to reports, two terrorists have been killed in the encounter.

Earlier, it was reported that a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander and two other terrorists were trapped in the encounter.

Kashmir Zone Police on Awantipora encounter: In the exchange of fire two terrorists have been killed. Operation is in progress. https://t.co/3uDPdiIMJv — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020 ×

This comes just three days after a terrorist was gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after an encounter with security forces.

The encounter had broken out on Tuesday and continued till Wednesday.

"#Awantipora encounter update: 01 #terrorist has been killed. #Operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.