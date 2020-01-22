J&K: One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

One terrorist was gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after an encounter with security forces.

The encounter had broken out on Tuesday and continued till today.

"#Awantipora encounter update: 01 #terrorist has been killed. #Operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

An Indian Army jawan and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday have lost their lives during the encounter.

The gunbattle had started after cordon and search operation were launched by security forces in the district on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had told reporters that there were reports of the presence of two militants in the area.

Meanwhile, since taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army, MM Naravane will make his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the area.

During the visit, Naravane is scheduled to visit Army positions close to the Line of Control with Pakistan to review the security operations.



