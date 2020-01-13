J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

One terrorist was killed during an encounter between terrorists and police on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained right now.

After the encounter, police also recovered arms and ammunition. All these materials have been taken for further investigation.

On Sunday, three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were killed in the Tral area of Kashmir.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Umer Fayaz Lone alias Hamad Khan resident of Seer Tral, Faizan Hamid resident of Mandoora Tral and Adil Bashir Mir alias Abu Dujana resident of Monghama Tral.