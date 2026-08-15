/Jharkhand protest: Student activist Mahto alleges assault, blocked from Tiranga Yatra

As the student protest in Jharkhand entered its 22nd day on Independence Day, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto alleged that police stopped him from leaving Sadar Hospital to join a Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi on Saturday.

Mahto claimed that he and his companions were "brutally beaten" when they tried to proceed to the flag hoisting ceremony at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 14 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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"Students had made preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. We had also provided written notification to the DC, the SDM, and the hospital management regarding this. By 9 AM, the administration and hospital management stated that they would let me go to hoist the flag. Then, within 20-21 minutes, they initially said a vehicle was arriving to take us there, but suddenly, we were attacked," he quoted as saying by ANI.

Mahto alleges police assaulted companions

Mahto alleged that students had informed the district administration and hospital management about the planned flag hoisting ceremony.

"The police pounced on us in a highly aggressive manner. They wanted to force us inside and lock us in with full might. I pleaded with them not to lock the door or close the gate. At that point, the entire police force pounced on us, and the companions who were trying to protect me were brutally beaten and thrown to the ground," Mahto further alleged, according to ANI

The JLKM leader said he had remained in the hospital corridor for several hours. He also appealed to the government to clarify whether he had committed any wrongdoing.

Soren promises transparency in recruitment exams

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government was working to bring transparency to recruitment examinations and improve the state's education system.

"For me, the youth of the state are very important to me, and so is their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the state level Independence Day celebration.

Soren also said the government had launched "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" to seek suggestions from students on improving the education system.

He said students would continue to play an important role in building a "good education system".