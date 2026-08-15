/Colombia Earthquake: 287 Dead, 4,000 Injured & Nearly 400 Missing | Rescue Operations Continue

Colombia is continuing a desperate search for earthquake survivors four days after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s western region. At least 287 people have been killed, nearly 4,000 injured and close to 400 remain missing as rescue teams continue searching through collapsed buildings and rubble. The earthquake struck Colombia’s coffee-growing region, affecting areas including Cali and Pereira, while nearly 13,000 homes were destroyed and thousands of other buildings were damaged. Rescue teams have moved beyond the critical 72-hour window, but operations remain underway as families continue waiting for news of missing loved ones. The disaster has also created a major reconstruction challenge for Colombia’s newly elected government. Authorities have declared an economic emergency and announced plans to support displaced families and rebuild damaged homes, schools and hospitals. International assistance is also arriving. The World Bank has committed $200 million for the disaster response, while the United States has announced an additional $11 million for rescue and relief efforts.