/IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul cramps spark fitness concern, batting coach provides update

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has ruled out any serious concern over KL Rahul after the batter retired hurt on 77 during the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday (Aug 15). Kotak said Rahul was ‘absolutely fine’ at the end of the day and is expected to bat again on Sunday.

Rahul returned late from the pavilion after the tea break in Galle and appeared to be in discomfort. He struggled to move his fingers and received treatment from the physio before leaving the field. Captain Shubman Gill then replaced him at the crease.

India finished the opening day at 288/2, with Rahul’s patient 162-ball 77 and Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 131 off 178 balls laying the foundation.

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“KL batted really well. I think he was getting only cramps. So by the end of the day, he was fine. Probably once you start getting cramps, you get it in the hamstring, you get it in the groin, you get it in your hand. But at the moment he looks absolutely fine. So he should be good to go tomorrow,” Kotak said, as quoted by PTI.

Kotak also praised Rahul’s ability to adapt to different roles and called him a valuable player for the team.