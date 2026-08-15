/IND vs SL, 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal hits maiden Test century as India dominate Day 1

Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century and a steady 77 from KL Rahul helped India dominate the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday (Aug 15). India finished the day at 288/2, with Padikkal unbeaten on 131 and Rishabh Pant on 27. Padikkal, promoted to No. 3 in place of the injured Sai Sudharsan, played with confidence throughout the day and completed his century in 134 balls, hitting nine fours and a six.

Rahul and Padikkal shared a 150-run partnership for the second wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32. Rahul later retired hurt after suffering from cramps when he was on 77.

Shubman Gill joined Padikkal after Rahul’s departure and helped India move past 200. Gill scored 16 before being dismissed by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, leaving India at 236/2.

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Padikkal then continued to attack the Sri Lankan spinners alongside Pant. Pant struck Jayasuriya for a four and a six, while Padikkal also found the boundaries regularly as India moved closer to 300.

Earlier, India lost Jaiswal in the 11th over after a mix-up with Rahul. Jaiswal slipped while attempting a single and both batters ended up at the same end. Rahul reached the crease first, leaving Jaiswal short of his ground.

Jaiswal’s dismissal was his third run-out in Test cricket. He had previously been dismissed in similar way against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and the West Indies in Delhi last year.

Rahul and Padikkal then rebuilt the innings and both batters completed their half-centuries before lunch, with India reaching 101/1 after 27 overs.

Sri Lanka struggled to create much movement or turn from the pitch, allowing India’s batters to remain in control for most of the day. Rain briefly interrupted play, but India returned strongly after the break and ended the day in a commanding position.