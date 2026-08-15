/IND vs SL, 1st Test: Padikkal marks comeback with maiden international century

Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden Test century on Saturday (Aug 15) as India began their two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle. The left-hander reached the three-figure mark in 134 balls, hitting nine fours and one six and also became the first Indian batter since Shubman Gill in 2024 to score a Test century at No. 3. He grabbed the opportunity after regular No. 3 Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the series with a toe injury.

The century came on Padikkal’s return to the Test side after nearly two years. His last Test appearance was in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nov 2024.

Padikkal entered the series in good form after scoring a century in India’s three-day warm-up game against a Sri Lankan XI at the NCC Ground in Colombo last week.

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His strong domestic performances and impressive IPL 2026 campaign with champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru also helped him earn the chance.

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During the match, he started confidently, hitting a boundary off his first delivery against Keshara Nuwantha. Padikkal remained composed against both pace and spin and looked comfortable on a good batting surface.

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He also shared a 150-run partnership with KL Rahul from 255 balls. Rahul retired hurt after scoring 77 following the tea break.

Padikkal celebrated his century by punching the air, while India head coach Gautam Gambhir applauded from the dressing room.