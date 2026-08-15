/Darwin Test: Shock in store for Australia as Mehidy puts Bangladesh on brink of historic win

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up the key wicket of veteran Steve Smith to reduce the hosts to 161 for four at stumps on day three in Darwin. As Australia trail by 67 runs in their second innings with six wickets remaining, they sit on the back foot, staring at a shock home defeat against Bangladesh – a nation they are yet to lose to in Tests at home. Cameron Green and Alex Carey are at the crease, with the lanky all-rounder batting on 43.



After being dismissed for 426 shortly after lunch, Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud stunned Australia by removing both openers cheaply. Hasan, who took a career-best 6-55 in the first innings, bowled Jake Weatherald (0) and Travis Head (17) identically, with the two chopping on to their stumps.

On a good batting strip, Marnus Labuschagne and Smith initially steadied the ship, before Labuschagne, who has been out of form, played over the top of a straight ball from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and was bowled. Smith, so often Australia's saviour in such conditions, batted sensibly to start with. As the scoreboard reached 122, he got a leading edge to off-spinner Mehidy and chipped it straight back to the bowler.



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"The way we showed character and the way we played for the last two or three days was outstanding," visiting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto told Fox Sports. "We are taking it session by session, focusing on the process and not the outcome."



Earlier, the Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy did the damage with the bat, scoring a valuable half-century in Bangladesh's first innings.

After Bangladesh were well beaten by a Cricket Australia XI in their only warm-up match, including being bowled out for 54 in the second innings, many expected this Test to be an easy Australia victory. But the unfancied visitors bowled the hosts out for 198 on the first day and then showed great dedication with the bat to keep the hosts out in the field for 138 overs.



Mehidy shielded the lower order brilliantly in the morning session to frustrate a tiring Australian attack. When he was finally dismissed for 65 by Josh Hazlewood shortly after lunch, he had helped put his team into a strong position halfway through the match.



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