/How India broke the 'poor traveller' tag to become cricket rulers since independence

For decades, Indian Cricket was defined by a sharp dichotomy: almost unbeatable at home on the rank turners, but vulnerable against raw pace, seam and swinging conditions abroad. Here is how India dismantled that reputation step-by-step to become global match-winners.



The Early Overseas Struggles (1947–1970)



For the first few years since gaining independence, India’s away tours meant gruelling time in England, Australia and the West Indies. The unfamiliar bouncy pitches, lack of seaming conditions and, importantly, inadequate player allowances led to heavy and regular defeats on foreign soil.



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70s and Breakthroughs in West Indies & England



Ajit Wadekar-led Indian Test team finally tasted success on away tours, with India beating England in England and the West Indies in the Caribbean in the same year (1971). The original ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar emerged on the scene, and alongside BS Chandrasekhar’s magical spells, India proved they could win a Test series outside Asia.



1983 World Cup Triumph on Foreign Soil



Team India doing the unthinkable, that too against the mighty West Indies and on foreign soil, was never on anyone’s card. Kapil Dev’s men clinched the ODI World Cup, which fundamentally altered how foreign teams perceived Indian resilience in white-ball cricket.



Ganguly Era and Aggressive Blueprint



Enter Sourav Ganguly, the captain. His promotion from being a batting mainstay to the leader of the side changed Indian cricket’s dynamics forever. Under Ganguly, not only did India begin to win on away tours, especially against challenging teams like Australia, the West Indies, New Zealand and even South Africa, but they also started playing with more confidence, pushing the opposition to play without taking them for granted. Rahul Dravid’s era followed, and India won three away tours in his captaincy, placing them amongst the top cricketing nations in the world.



MS Dhoni, IPL and Money



Keeper–batter MS Dhoni took over India captaincy, and won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa – a win that gave birth to the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only did it bring mind-boggling money, glitz, Bollywood and entertainment all compounding with cricket’s shortest version, but also international superstars into the Indian dressing rooms. With that, the young players lost their awe of foreign cricketers, while the BCCI and its growing financial power guaranteed world-class travel, recovery and support staff for away tours.



Indian Cricket under Kohli and Shastri



The face of modern-day Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, changed the team’s attitude and made fast bowling enjoyable all over again. India won two tours Down Under, something India never achieved before, and broke the sole dependency on the spin attack. The rise of pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj, put India at the forefront of world domination.

Meanwhile, conquering Australia back-to-back, including breaching Australia's fortress at the Gabba on the 2020/21 tour, despite severe injuries, permanently erased the "poor traveller" tag.



Dominance across All Formats & Continents

