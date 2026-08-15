/19-year-old British cyclist Finlay Tarling dies after crash at Volta a Portugal

British cyclist Finlay Tarling died on Friday after a fatal incident during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal. The 19-year-old Welsh rider was representing the NSN Development Team when the accident happened during the 166.8-kilometre stage from Melgaco to Fafe.

Tarling was known as a time-trial specialist and joined the NSN Development Team last year. He had also represented Great Britain in road and track cycling and was the younger brother of Ineos rider Josh Tarling.

The NSN Development Team confirmed his death in a statement, saying: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today.”

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“Fin was a much-loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.”

Race organisers and the Portuguese Cycling Federation also offered their condolences to Tarling’s family, teammates and friends.

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Race halted after tragedy

The eighth stage was stopped after the incident as a mark of respect. The organisers said, “The organisation of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation express their most heartfelt condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his teammates, to the NSN Development Team, and to all his friends and loved ones.”

The race was neutralised until Fafe, while the planned podium ceremony was cancelled.

According to local reports, Tarling was hit by a vehicle that had entered the race route. Major Tiago Machado of Portugal’s National Republican Guard said the incident involved a collision between the cyclist and a light goods vehicle.