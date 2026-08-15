/AUS vs BAN: Hazlewood achieves 300-wicket milestone in Tests

Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to take 300 Test wickets after claiming 6/89 against Bangladesh in the first Test in Darwin. The 35-year-old reached the milestone on day three at Marrara Stadium as Bangladesh were dismissed for 426. He came into the match needing five wickets and achieved the landmark in his first Test since Jul last year.

Hazlewood dismissed Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for his 300th Test wicket before ending the innings with Ebadot Hossain’s dismissal, registering his 14th five-wicket haul and fourth six-wicket performance in Tests. His previous six-wicket haul came against India in Bengaluru in 2017, when he took 6/67.

Hazlewood had to work hard on a pitch offering little assistance and could have struck earlier, but Nathan Lyon dropped Tanzid Hasan during his opening spell before the batter went on to score 101.

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Hazlewood later dismissed Mominul Haque on the second morning to break a key partnership before removing Najmul Hossain Shanto for 84 with the second new ball.

He continued to bowl with discipline in the Darwin heat, dismissing Hasan Mahmud lbw and Taijul Islam after getting extra bounce.

His place in the team was not certain before the match, as he had played only six of Australia’s previous 14 Tests and missed the last 12 months due to an Achilles injury. His absence gave Scott Boland a chance to push for a regular place.

With this milestone, Hazlewood joined Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in Australia’s 300-wicket club, making them the first four bowlers in Test history to play together after each had taken more than 300 wickets.

Speaking after stumps, Hazlewood said: “You don’t really think about those sort of milestones when you’re playing,” he told Kayo Sports.

“I guess it’s probably something you look back on at the end. But just to see the other names there, and playing alongside three of them-it’s pretty cool.”

Bangladesh’s 426 gave them a 228-run lead after Australia were bowled out for 198.