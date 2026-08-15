/IND vs SL 1st Test: India win toss and opt to bat in Galle; Devdutt Padikkal back in XI

Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday (Aug 15). For the visitors, Devdutt Padikkal is back in the playing XI, sealing the number three spot, and Manav Suthar retains his place. Sarfaraz Khan misses out, as Dhruv Jurel is picked to bat at number seven. The hosts, however, have handed a Test cap to off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha as keeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella also returned to the Test side for the first time in over three years.

Check out the playing XIs –

India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka - Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

Here’s what the two captains said at the toss:

Shubman Gill, Indian Captain:

“We're gonna bat first; it looks like a good wicket and the weather also looks good, so hopefully it's gonna be a good day of cricket for us. We've gone with the same playing XI that we played the last match. We've got five bowlers, two fast bowlers and three spinners. Very big honour for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward.”



Dhananjaya de Silva, Sri Lankan captain:

“Yeah, it (pitch) looks good. I was hoping to bat as well. It's quite dry as well. Nishan Madushka comes in for Pathum Nissanka, and Niroshan Dickwella will be keeping, and Keshara will be debuting today. Two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders, including me and Sonal Dinusha. [50th Test match in Galle] To be part of this Test match, it's an iconic ground, and yeah, I'm very happy to play this match as well.”

Gill, Gambhir hoist Indian flag in Galle

The Indian Test skipper Gill and the head coach Gautam Gambhir hoisted the Indian flag ahead of the start of the first Test in Galle, as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day.

WATCH VIDEO -