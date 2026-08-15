/80 years, countless milestones: India’s sporting journey since 1947

India’s sporting story since Independence has been marked by determination, historic breakthroughs, remarkable comebacks and champions who have inspired millions. From hockey’s dominance in the early years to major achievements in cricket, athletics, badminton, wrestling, shooting, boxing, chess and other sports, India has steadily strengthened its presence on the global sporting stage.
As India celebrates its 80th year of Independence, here is a look at some of the country’s biggest sporting milestones:
- 1948 : India wins Olympic hockey gold: Independent India won its first Olympic medal as the men’s hockey team claimed gold at the London Games.
- 1951 : India wins Asian Games football gold: India became football champions at the first Asian Games, held in New Delhi.
- 1952 : KD Jadhav wins Olympic bronze: Jadhav became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic medal after securing bronze in wrestling at the Helsinki Games.
- 1956 : India reaches Olympic football semi-finals: India finished fourth at the Melbourne Olympics, which remains the country’s best Olympic football finish.
- 1956 : India wins Olympic hockey gold: India defeated Pakistan in the final in Melbourne to retain the hockey title.
- 1958 : Milkha Singh wins Commonwealth Games gold: Singh won the 440 yard race in Cardiff, becoming independent India’s first Commonwealth Games athletics gold medallist.
- 1958 : Lila Ram wins Commonwealth Games wrestling gold: Ram became the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the Commonwealth Games.
- 1958 : Milkha Singh wins two Asian Games golds: He topped the podium in the 200m and 400m events.
- 1960 : Milkha Singh finishes fourth in Olympic 400m: Singh narrowly missed a medal in Rome, finishing fourth in one of India’s finest Olympic athletics performances.
- 1962 : India wins Asian Games football gold: India defeated South Korea in the Jakarta final to claim its second Asian Games football title.
- 1964 : India wins Olympic hockey gold: India defeated Pakistan in the Tokyo final to secure another Olympic hockey title.
- 1966 : India wins Asian Games hockey gold: India claimed its first Asian Games hockey gold in Bangkok.
- 1971 : India wins Test series in West Indies and England: Under Ajit Wadekar, India recorded its first Test series victories in both countries in the same year.
- 1972 : India wins Olympic hockey bronze: India secured its 10th consecutive Olympic hockey medal with bronze at the Munich Games.
- 1975 : India wins Hockey World Cup: India defeated Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur to claim its first and only Hockey World Cup title.
- 1980 : India wins eighth Olympic hockey gold: India extended its record by winning an eighth men’s hockey Olympic gold medal.
- 1983 : India wins maiden ODI World Cup: Kapil Dev’s team stunned defending champions West Indies at Lord’s to win India’s first ODI World Cup.
- 1984 : PT Usha finishes fourth at Olympics: Usha missed bronze in the 400m hurdles at Los Angeles by just 0.01 seconds.
- 1985 : Prakash Padukone wins All England title: Padukone became the first Indian to win the prestigious badminton championship.
- 1986 : PT Usha wins four Asian Games golds: Usha won four gold medals and one silver at the Seoul Asian Games.
- 1988 : Viswanathan Anand becomes India’s first chess Grandmaster: Anand achieved the feat at the age of 18.
- 1996 : Leander Paes wins Olympic bronze: Paes won the men’s singles bronze in Atlanta, giving India its first individual Olympic medal in 44 years.
- 1999 : Paes and Bhupathi win French Open: The Indian duo claimed their first Grand Slam men’s doubles title together.
- 1999 : Paes and Bhupathi win Wimbledon: The pair added the Wimbledon men’s doubles crown to their French Open success.
- 2000 : Karnam Malleswari wins Olympic bronze: Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal.
- 2000 : Viswanathan Anand wins FIDE World Championship: Anand became the first Indian and first Asian to win the title.
- 2001 : Pullela Gopichand wins All England title: Gopichand became only the second Indian after Padukone to win the prestigious championship.
- 2002 : Anju Bobby George wins Asian Games gold: She claimed the women’s long jump title.
- 2002 : India wins women’s hockey gold at Commonwealth Games: India secured its first and only Commonwealth Games gold in women’s hockey.
- 2003 : Anju Bobby George wins World Championships bronze: She became the first Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.
- 2004 : Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wins Olympic silver: Rathore won India’s first individual Olympic silver medal in double trap shooting.
- 2005 : Pankaj Advani completes billiards World Championship double: Advani became the first player to win both the points and time format world titles in the same year.
- 2006 : Samaresh Jung wins seven Commonwealth Games medals: Jung won five gold, one silver and one bronze in Melbourne and also received the inaugural David Dixon Award.
- 2007 : India wins inaugural T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni’s team defeated Pakistan in Johannesburg to win the first ICC World Twenty20 title.
- 2007 : Viswanathan Anand becomes undisputed World Champion: Anand went on to retain the world title in 2008, 2010 and 2012.
- 2008 : Abhinav Bindra wins Olympic gold: Bindra became India’s first individual Olympic champion.
- 2009 : Saina Nehwal wins Indonesia Open: She became the first Indian player, male or female, to win a BWF Super Series title.
- 2010 : Sushil Kumar wins World Wrestling Championships gold: He became the first Indian to win a World Wrestling Championships title.
- 2011 : India wins ODI World Cup: India lifted the trophy for the second time and became the first team to win the tournament on home soil.
- 2012 : Saina Nehwal wins Olympic bronze: She became India’s first Olympic badminton medallist.
- 2012 : Mary Kom wins Olympic bronze: Kom became India’s first woman boxer to win an Olympic medal.
- 2013 : Sachin Tendulkar reaches 100 international centuries: Tendulkar became the first player to score 100 international hundreds, a record that remains unmatched.
- 2013 : India wins Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three major ICC limited overs titles.
- 2015 : Sania Mirza becomes world No. 1: Mirza became the first Indian woman to reach the top of the WTA women’s doubles rankings.
- 2015 : Sania Mirza wins Wimbledon: Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam doubles title.
- 2016 : Sakshi Malik wins Olympic bronze: Malik became India’s first female Olympic wrestling medallist.
- 2016 : PV Sindhu wins Olympic silver: Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win an individual Olympic silver medal.
- 2018 : Neeraj Chopra wins Asian Games javelin gold: Chopra became the first Indian to win men’s javelin gold at the Asian Games.
- 2018 : Vinesh Phogat wins Asian Games wrestling gold: She became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games wrestling gold, claiming the 50kg freestyle title.
- 2019 : PV Sindhu wins World Championships gold: Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to win a world singles title.
- 2021 : Neeraj Chopra wins Olympic javelin gold: Chopra delivered India’s first Olympic athletics gold and first ever track and field gold.
- 2022 : India wins maiden Thomas Cup: India defeated 14 time champions Indonesia to win the men’s badminton team world championship for the first time.
- 2023 : Satwik and Chirag win Asian Games gold: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won India’s first Asian Games badminton men’s doubles gold.
- 2023 : Neeraj Chopra wins World Championships gold: Chopra became India’s first world champion in athletics.
- 2024 : India wins T20 World Cup: India defeated South Africa in the final to claim its second men’s T20 World Cup title.
- 2024 : D. Gukesh becomes youngest World Chess Champion: At 18, Gukesh defeated Ding Liren 7.5 6.5 to become the youngest world champion in chess history.
- 2025 : India wins first Women’s ODI World Cup: India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to claim its maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title.
- 2025 : India wins Champions Trophy: India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to become the first team to win the tournament three times.
- 2026 : India wins third men’s T20 World Cup: India became the most successful team in the tournament’s history and the first to successfully defend the title.
- 2026 : India wins first Commonwealth Games judo gold medals: Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history by winning India’s first ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medals in Glasgow.