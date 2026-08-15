/FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India celebrate Independence Day with 3-1 win over Wales

India started their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales in their opening Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium on Saturday (Aug 15). India took control early, with Sanjay and captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring from penalty corners in the first quarter. Sanjay opened the scoring in the eighth minute, while Harmanpreet added another three minutes later to give India a 2-0 lead.

India remained dominant after the break and Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the 43rd minute by converting another penalty corner. Wales pulled one back in the 55th minute when Sam Welsh scored following a scramble inside the circle.

India’s defence stayed strong in the final stages to secure all three points.

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The victory puts India at the top of Pool D and they will next face England on Aug 17. India are grouped alongside England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan.

India won their only World Cup title in 1975, beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final. They finished ninth in the 2023 edition in Bhubaneswar and will be hoping to end their long wait for another World Cup triumph.

The team enters the tournament with confidence after winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, the Asia Cup and two Asian Champions Trophy titles.

Before the opening match, Harmanpreet spoke about India’s determination to end their World Cup drought. Speaking to JioStar, he said the tournament is a major opportunity, particularly for the senior players in the squad.