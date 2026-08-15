/Islamic Emirate plans first Victory Day event at Afghan mission in Delhi as India highlights growing engagement

Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate government will hold its first public reception in India to mark "Victory Day" on Monday. The event at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi is scheduled for 17 August and will be hosted by Noor Ahmed Noor, the Afghan chargé d’affaires who took up his post earlier this year. Diplomats, members of the Afghan diaspora, prominent figures from Indian society and media representatives are expected to attend. There is a strong possibility that senior Indian officials will also be present.

It will be the first major public function organised by the Islamic Emirate at its embassy in the Indian capital. The move comes amid expanding engagement between New Delhi and Kabul, even though India has stopped short of formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate administration.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the strength of bilateral ties when asked about the relationship on Friday. “In the last few months and over a year now, we have had several engagements with Afghanistan. We had several ministerial visits from Afghanistan to India. And these have led to strengthening of partnership in several areas including development cooperation, trade, connectivity,” he said. “We have long-standing ties with Afghanistan, the Afghan people and we look forward to further strengthening these ties that we have with them.”

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Victory Day commemorates the Taliban’s return to Kabul on 15 August 2021, after the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces and the collapse of the previous Afghan government. The anniversary is marked each year with celebrations inside Afghanistan. This year’s events in Kabul included flag-decked convoys, public gatherings and official ceremonies. Afghan media reported that flags, banners and commemorative signs had been put up across the city. Officials of the Islamic Emirate and some foreign diplomats attended a marking of the fifth anniversary at the Loya Jirga Hall.

India has not recognised the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, a position shared by much of the international community. Engagement has nevertheless increased significantly. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited New Delhi in October 2025, the first such high-level trip. India later upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to a full embassy and allowed Islamic Emirate diplomats to staff the Afghan embassy in Delhi as well as consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Further visits by Islamic Emirateministers responsible for industry, health and agriculture have taken place. India allocated ₹150 crore for Afghanistan in its latest budget and has continued to provide humanitarian assistance.