After the horrific incident in Jammu and Kashmir, several newspapers across Kashmir on Wednesday printed their front pages entirely black in a move as they mourn and protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam, that killed 27 people, mostly tourists.

Notably, this is the first time in 35 years that Kashmir Valley saw a complete shutdown in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Moreover, Indian newspapers also had their first page dedicated to the incident of the terror attack, as the whole nation witnessed the period of grief.

Indian newspapers covered the terror attack stories on the first page, showing the significance it holds and calling for accountability after the horrific terror attack.

The front page of the newspapers had pictures of the tourists, who lost their families, showing a sign of grief, as the whole world is horrified by the ghastly terror attack.

Moreoever, leading English and Urdu dailies such as Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma, Aftab, and Taimeel Irshad did not follow their usual formats, as they express solidarity with the victims.

They printed the headlines and editorials in white and red.

The blackout on the newspaper expressed the cry of anguish and a call for accountability after the deadly attack.

'Kashmir gutted, Kashmiris grieving'

One of the bold white headlines read, "GRUESOME: Kashmir Gutted, Kashmiris Grieving". While another headline says, "Protect Kashmir's Soul".

The articles in a way mourned the loss of lives, warning that the incident had cast a dark shadow over Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the editorials in the newspaper read, "This heinous act is not merely an assault on innocent lives but a deliberate blow to Kashmir's identity and values — its hospitality, its economy, and its fragile peace. Kashmir's soul stands in unequivocal condemnation of this brutality and offers heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, who sought beauty but found tragedy."

WATCH | India searches for terrorists after 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack