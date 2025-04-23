Bengaluru techie Bharat Bhushan and his wife, Sujata, were enjoying their vacation in J&K's Pahalgam when armed men rushed in and began shooting at the tourists. This is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley in recent times, claiming at least 28 lives.

Speaking to the media, Sujata's mother said, “Our daughter called around 2:45 PM yesterday and informed us about the situation. It has been five years since her marriage. Only after her call did we come to know what had happened."

WATCH | Pahalgam terror attack: LeT offshoot 'The Resistance Front' claims responsibility

Sujata had mentioned that they were asked to show their Aadhaar cards. After confirming their identities, they were shot dead.

The terrorists reportedly asked, if they were Muslim. They would release people who gave a yes for an answer. Sujata's mother mentioned, "They even told them, ‘call Modi and ask him to save you.’ They shot my son-in-law and continued shooting until he died."

She also said 'only the men were killed.'

Bengaluru MP, Tejasvi Surya shared on X, "Just now spoke with Mrs. Sujata, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru. Her husband Sri Bharat Bhushan was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack."





"She and her 3-year-old son have survived. Coordinated with local administration for their safe stay at Anantnag. They and other families will be safely transported to Bengaluru as soon as possible," he added.

Also read: Mayhem in Pahalgam: Blow by blow account of how J & K terror attack unfolded - victims, suspects, weapons, response | All you need to know

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office issued a statement saying that 'one of senior officers and another of police personnel — have been dispatched to J&K' to review the situation. "My heart aches when I remember the innocent lives lost in the attack. I pray that the souls of all those who died may rest in peace," the CM wrote on X.

The statement read, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. Following my directions, two teams — one of senior officers and another of police personnel — have been dispatched to J&K."