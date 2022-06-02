Jammu and Kashmir: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

Terrorists shot and killed a bank manager from Rajasthan in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in the Valley's second targeted attack in three days.



As he was being transported to the hospital following the attack, Vijay Kumar, the manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank, lost his last breath.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan," ANI quoted J&K police as saying.



Also read | Hindu teacher shot dead outside government school in Kashmir

They stated that the area had been cordoned off.



This occurs after Rajni Bala, a teacher, was killed in Kulgam the day before.

Meanwhile, Hindus working in Kashmir organised a demonstration in Jammu, demanding protection for their community members.

