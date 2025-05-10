As tensions between India and Pakistan reach new heights and Pakistan resorts to striking civilian areas in India's Jammu and Kashmir, India has started a special train service for people stranded in sensitive areas. This special train service, which has five trains running from Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra to Delhi, has been started keeping in mind the closure of airports.

Speaking to the press, Northern Railways CRPO, Himanshu Shekhar Upadyay stated that the decision has been taken based on Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's assessment of the situation.

"Today morning, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed the situation. Since many airports have been shut down, she gave instructions to run special trains for the people stranded in those places. Five special trains are being run from Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra for Delhi... The train which has just arrived in Delhi, was boarded by IPL players and their teams... These players boarded the train from Jalandhar...".

Heightened tensions

Pakistan Army claimed that India carried out missile attacks on three key Pakistan Air Force bases, including Nur Khan Military Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal and Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot, Jhang district, in the early hours of Saturday (10 May). Islamabad alleged that India used an air-to-surface missile during the overnight attack.

No official confirmation has come from the Indian side so far. Official details are expected at the MEA press conference at 10:00 AM IST.

Operation Sindoor

This comes after India launched Operation Sindoor, where the military carried out cross-border strikes targeting nine specific sites linked to terrorism.

In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "The Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."



No Pakistani military facilities were struck, the Defence Ministry said, adding that India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.