India's Maharashtra clamps Section 144 for 15 days amid Covid surge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced more strict restrictions in the Indian state and imposed Section 144 starting from 8 pm tomorrow for a period of 15 days.

The restrictions will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14, till April 30, to break the chain of the coronavirus which has gripped the state.

However, Mumbai suburban trains and city buses will continue to run, but commutes will be permitted for those in the designated essential services, he said.

"From tomorrow 8 pm, Section 144 will be imposed across Maharashtra. From 7 a.m.-8 p.m., only essential services shall remain open. This is imperative to break the chain of the virus. Saving lives is our topmost priority," Thackeray said in an address to the state late this evening.

He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

There is a shortage of medical oxygen and beds and the demand for Remdesivir has increased in Maharashtra, he said, adding the Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.

"The war against coronavirus has begun once again," he said. There is a severe strain on Maharashtra's health infrastructure due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, he added.

The state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person while the coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

