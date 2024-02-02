India's Kashmir shivers in record-breaking cold after three days of snowfall

Kashmir Valley witnessed major snowfall over the last three days leading to the closure of major national highways including Jammu-Srinagar national highway that connects Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, Mughal Road, Srinagar - Leh Road and Srinagar Gurez road.

The valley also saw record breaking dip in the temperatures. The areas in South Kashmir and North Kashmir saw temperatures recorded at below ten degrees.

In south Kashmir’s Qazigund area, the temperature was recorded at minus 9.4°C while as the tourist resort Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.9°C.

MeT officials said that It was the 3rd lowest temperature for Pahalgam in the last ten years after minus 12.6°C and minus 12.7°C on 2nd and 9th of February 2020 and 2019 respectively.

According to officials, "The all-time lowest minimum temperature for Pahalgam during February was minus 17.2°C in February 1984."

The world-famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded the minimum temperature at minus 12.0°C. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature at minus 0.3 Celsius. The MeT department has predicted that the weather would be generally dry with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches.

They also added that after feb 3 till 4th, there is possibility of light to moderate snow in Kashmir Valley while as rain in Jammu region.