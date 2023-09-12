India's grand new parliament to start business with new uniform for staff

Ahead of next week's special parliament session, it was reported that the staff of India's parliament will don distinctive uniforms with an 'Indian touch'. This includes a headgear for marshals from the northeastern state of Manipur, lotus motif shirts, and new saree designs for women officers.

Officers from all five key branches of Indian Parliament secretariat—reporting, table office, notice office, legislative branch and security—will sport new uniforms in this session. The security personnel at the Parliament will swap their safari suits for military-style camouflage outfits.

The attire reportedly designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), includes magenta or deep pink Nehru jackets and deep pink shirts with lotus flower designs for bureaucrats, paired with khaki-colored pants.

According to the officials cited by Hindustan Times, all 18 National Institutes of Fashion Technology (NIFTs) were asked to suggest new designs for the uniforms.

"An expert committee finalised the new uniform from those proposals," one of the officials told the newspaper.

"These branches deal with MPs [members of Parliament] and other visitors. In many ways, they are the face of the Parliament secretariat. Their uniforms add to the dignity and glamour of the Indian Parliament," a second official was quoted as saying by the daily.

Pale blue safari suits for officers to become a thing of past

For the officers of the five departments as well, their pale blue safari suits will be replaced by cream-coloured jackets and pale white trousers.

This will be a significant change from the current range of safari suits in blue, fawn, Prussian blue and charcoal shades, depending on the section.

The five-day special session of Parliament that has been scheduled from September 18 to 22. From September 19 to September 22, the session will be partly held in the new Parliament building.

On September 19, coinciding with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the official work will begin in India's new parliament building following a small religious ceremony.

India's new parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

