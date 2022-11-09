India's 'Florence Nightingale' saves soldier's life mid-air

An Indian nurse flying to Delhi from Kerala to receive recognition for her job was lauded for saving the life of a fellow passenger.

Geetha P travelled to attend a ceremony honouring recipients of the Florence Nightingale Award for Nurses.

But 30 minutes after takeoff, the cabin staff issued a call for emergency medical assistance.

Soldier Suman, who was travelling to Kashmir, had fainted in his seat and displayed no signs of having a pulse.

"I started CPR [Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation] when he was on his seat," Ms Geetha told the BBC.

"One of my colleagues had collapsed like this in the hospital and I had given CPR and rushed her into the cardiac intensive care unit. There were several other cases too in the hospital. But this is the first time I had to do this on a flight," she said.

Ms. Geetha and other previous winners had been called to Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu to receive their awards as she earned the national prize in 2020, but owing to the Covid pandemic, the celebration had to be done online.

She also participated in the fight against Covid and disaster management efforts amid Kerala's severe flooding in 2018 and 2019.

