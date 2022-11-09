First private rocket launch from India. Here's all you need to know

From working for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to building a private rocket that is about to be launched, it has been a remarkable journey for Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, co-Founders of Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket firm will be the first-ever in the country to launch a privately designed and developed launch vehicle. The launch is scheduled between November 12-16 from India's lone spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The ongoing northeast monsoon and related weather conditions will determine the final launch time.

Named 'Vikram-S', the rocket built by Skyroot is meant to lift three payloads belonging to their customers in a sub-orbital flight (roughly 80 kilometres above sea level). Generally, anything lifted above the 'Karman Line' (100 kilometres above sea level) is considered a foray into space and those below the Karman Line are known as sub-orbital flights for upper-atmospheric experiments.

This launch gains significance because it would offer an opportunity for Skyroot to test its flight hardware and systems, thus helping validate its work so far. The company is working on three orbital-class rockets in the Vikram series. The Vikram series of rockets are named after Indian physicist and astronomer Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, who founded the Indian Space Programme and laid down the ambitious vision for India to use space technology to benefit the common man.

"We could build and get our 'Vikram-S' rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support we received from ISRO and IN-SPACe, and the technology talent that we inherently possess. We are proud to announce our pathbreaking mission 'Prarambh' (the beginning) dedicated to the Indian private space sector, which has hugely benefitted from the reforms that were guided by the Government of India and its vision," said Pawan Chandana, co-Founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.

Pawan told WION that 'Vikram-S' would be a single-stage rocket that is powered by solid fuel. It will be burning a combination of aluminium and ammonium perchlorate, with hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene acting as a binder. This is a tried and tested solid fuel and is also the same fuel that is used in the solid stages of India's PSLV and GSLV rockets.

ISRO (then known as INCOSPAR) began experimenting with small rockets in the early 1960s, marking the beginning of India's space programme. The launch of a private rocket from India will kick-start a new era for the private space sector in India.

India's space sector has been dominated by the state-run space agency ISRO and a few industries that make components for the premier space agecy. However, from 2020 onwards the Indian Government began the rollout of space sector reforms. These reforms are meant to enable private firms in building their own rockets, satellites, related ground equipment etc. This was done to ensure that more firms in India can capitalize on the booming global space economy, which is estimated at around $450 billion.

Though India has end-to-end indigenous capability in designing, building and launching rockets, orbiting satellites and using the data for civilian strategic purposes, India is a small player in the global market. While India does launch satellites for foreign nations, India's share remains around 1.6-2 per cent of the $450 billion global market. Private sector players with their innovative ideas and competitive pricing are expected to gradually push the share further and create an aerospace ecosystem in India.

IN-SPACe, under the Government of India, is meant to develop the Indian space ecosystem, accelerate the space economy in India and nurture private firms to accomplish their ventures in the space sector.



