India: ISRO Rocket Launch | 36 satellites on board lifts off

Published: Oct 23, 2022, 04:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It was the day of many firsts for the Indian Space Research Organisation. The agency launched its heaviest rocket so far a total of 36 Broadband Communications satellites were on board. The rocket is a launch vehicle Mark III.
