Indian firm successfully test-fires 3D-printed rocket engine at ISRO facility

Agnikul Cosmos, an Indian firm has successfully test-fired its single-piece, 3D-printed rocket engine at a facility of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The engine 'Agnilet' was test fired at the Vertical Test Facility at ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). This successful test marks a milestone in the private launch vehicle company's journey to building its spacefaring rocket 'Agnibaan'.

According to the company, this test was conducted with the support of IN-SPACe and ISRO. The test was meant to validate the technological possibility that rocket engines can be made as a single piece of hardware. Agnikul recently announced that the Government of India (GoI) had awarded them the patent for the design and manufacturing of their single-piece rocket engines. '

'Agnilet', one such single-piece engine, is the world's first single-piece 3D printed rocket engine fully designed and manufactured in India. It was successfully test-fired at IIT Madras in 2021.

The latest test is said to have validated the design and manufacturing methodology followed by the start-up and is a major milestone for 3D printing technology in India. Agnikul had recently announced the inauguration of its Rocket Factory- 1, India’s first-ever rocket facility dedicated to 3D printing such rocket engines at scale, situated at the IIT Madras Research Park.

The new state-of-the-art production house houses world-class machinery, including a 400mm x 400mm x 400mm metal 3D printer from EOS, and a host of other machines that will enable end-to-end manufacturing of a rocket engine under one roof.

“This is an unforgettable moment for all of us here at Agnikul. Besides validating our in-house technology, this is also a huge step in understanding how to design, develop and fire rocket engines at a professional level. We are incredibly thankful to IN-SPACe and ISRO for making this happen. Also grateful to the Indian Government for having made such efforts possible by the creation of IN-SPACe," said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder & CEO, Agnikul.



