India's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 million mark with 65,002 new cases

India reported a spike of 65,002 coronavirus cases and 996 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Saturday morning, the tally has increased to 2,526,193 including 668,220 active cases, 1,808,937 discharged/migrated and 49,036 deaths.

India crossed the 2.5 million mark just eight days after reaching 2,000,000 cases.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated this day and his address to the nation's "Corona Warriors" — people who have been at forefront in fighting the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi said, “We can’t even count the number of nameless faces who have worked to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in these months. To these workers and Corona Warriors, I bow my head with humility.”

Modi also urged people to keep the fighting the war against the novel coronavirus and said, "India will start mass production of vaccines once we get a green signal from scientists. The strategy to ensure that coronavirus vaccine reaches every Indian in the least possible time is ready. There are 3 vaccines under development in India."

He also announced a National Digital Health Mission that would include a health ID card for every citizen of the country which will help in creating a health profile for every individual.

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 12,608 cases. The tally increased to 5,72,734 and death toll to 19,427. Mumbai reported 979 new cases and 47, taking the toll to 128,550 including 101,861 recovered/discharged cases, 19,354 active cases and 7,035 deaths.

Assam reported 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 74,501. The total number in the state include 49,383 recoveries, 24,940 active cases and 175 deaths.

Punjab reported 1,077 new cases and 25 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 29,013, including 9,954 active cases and 731 deaths.

Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening, and Union Minister Amit Shah, who had earlier tested positive, tweeted that he has now tested negative and is recovering.