PM Modi announces formation of National Digital Health Mission in I-Day address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a National Digital Health Mission that would be conceptualised soon -- according to which every Indian citizen would get a health identity card.

In his address to the nation on the 74th Independence Day, PM Modi also said three coronavirus vaccines were at different stages of trials and a roadmap was ready for production and distribution to every Indian.

"Three vaccines are in different stages of testing. When scientists give the go-ahead, we are ready with a plan for production. How the vaccine will reach every Indian in the least amount of time - we have a roadmap ready for that," the prime minister said.

On the national digital health mission, PM Modi said, "Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile."

PM Modi on Saturday delivered his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

He began his speech with a tribute to corona warriors.

"We are passing through strange times. Today, I don't see children here at the Red Fort because of the pandemic we are facing. On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation," he said.

"In this corona crisis, many families have been affected, many have lost their lives. I know, with the resolve of 130 crore Indians, we will defeat this crisis," PM Modi said.