India celebrates its 74th Independence Day at Red Fort; PM thanks frontline warriors
India begins celebrations of its 74th Independence Day celebrations amid the 'new normal' with health and safety protocols in place
Security check
Security checks started around 5:30-6am at Red Fort premises ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his residence before leaving for Red Fort.
"We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant," he said.
The 'new normal'
All safety protocols are being followed for the ceremony. Attendees are going through compulsory temperature check and are being urged to wear face masks and maintain proper social distancing.
Narendra Modi at Raj Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat
PM reaches Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted at the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Guard of honour
PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort
National flag unfurling ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.
'Thankful to frontline warriors'
PM Modi, in his speech, thanked the frontline warriors for their service and urged his fellow citizens to keep up the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Talking about his dream of making India self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said, "I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal"
Celebrations at Ladakh
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate the day at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh
Fit India Freedom Run
Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk to celebrate the 74th independence day at the RS Pura area of Jammu.
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the National Flag at his residence in Jaipur.
Women power
The PM also thanked and congratulated women for making India proud, be it in coal mines or in the skies protecting the country. He stressed on how women have always made the best out of every opportunity they received related to employment, or self-employment.
In addition this he also announced a committee to reconsider the minimum legal age of marriage of girls. "We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report."
COVID-19 vaccines almost ready
"India will start mass production of vaccines once we get a green signal from scientists. The strategy to ensure that coronavirus vaccine reaches every Indian in the least possible time is ready. There are 3 vaccines under development in India," Modi said
Modi on Galwan clash
PM Modi also talked about the recent Galwan valley clash with the Chinese army. He praised and thanked the Indian army for protecting the borders and the sovereignty of the country, whether it is on the LOC or the LAC.
"We are connecting our relations with our neighbors, whether they are connected to us on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust," he said.
'Ramjanmbhoomi issue resolved peacfully'
"Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future," PM Modi said.