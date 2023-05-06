India's amphibious assault ship INS Magar sails into sunset after 36 yrs of service

From providing logistics support to warfighting Indian troops on foreign soil to offering succor in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, to repatriating Indian nationals during the pandemic, INS Magar has done it all in 36 years of service and will be resting her oars on Saturday, 6th May 2023.

The decommissioning ceremony will be held at the Naval Base in Kochi and Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command will preside over the event.

An Amphibious Assault ship of the Indian Navy, INS Magar's primary role has been that of an expeditionary warfare unit, which can carry eleven battle tanks, thirteen BMP infantry fighting vehicles, ten trucks, eight heavy motor vehicles, and more than 200 troops in various configurations.

The ship also carries an integral Seaking Helicopter for airborne operations and four Landing Craft Assault(LCA) for launching amphibious assaults.

Built by GRSE Kolkata, INS Magar was commissioned on 18th July 1987 in the eastern Indian city. The vessel was a major milestone for the Indian shipbuilding industry as it was the first indigenously built ship with more than 5000 gross register tonnage(referring to the ship's internal volume) and the first of the Landing Ship Tank (Large) class. 'Magar - A cross between a crocodile and fish' The Ships crest depicts the Hindu mythological character Makara, riding the waves. The Makara is generally depicted as a half crocodile in the fore part with a tail of a fish. Makara is considered as the ‘Vahana’ (Vehicle) of Goddess Ganga and the sea god Varuna.

The crest symbolizes the amphibious capability of INS Magar as well as emphasizing its size, adaptability, agility and ferociousness. Major Operations undertaken by INS Magar Operation Pawan was undertaken in 1987 by Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) to take control of the Jaffna Peninsula (Sri Lanka) from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE). The ship played a key role in the transfer of army troops and tanks to the Sri Lankan peninsula to provide assistance to the fighting effort of the troops on the ground.

In the aftermath of the 26th December 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, the ship played a pivotal role in providing relief and evacuation of more than 1300 people from the affected area of Andaman Nicobar Islands, off India's east coast.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of 'Operation Samudra Setu' the ship was tasked with evacuating Indian Nationals and providing medical relief to friendly foreign countries. The ship was deployed to Male, Maldives, and safely evacuated 202 Indians including 24 women, two expectant mothers, and two children.

