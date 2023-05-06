WATCH | Dramatic visuals as truck driver rescued in Kenya after sudden floods

A sudden flood got a truck driver trapped in Kenya's Gulana-Lulalu causeway on 3 May. Concerned spectators raised the alarm, and a local wildlife charity's aerial team saved the day.

In the dramatic footage which is now widely circulated on social media, the rescuers are seen daringly carrying out the operation to save the trucker. The trucker can be seen carefully getting out of the window of the truck while the rescuer held out his hand to help the driver climb out into the helicopter.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust was able to save the driver by flying their chopper over the turbulent water. Breathtaking! pic.twitter.com/X0HCn26iqQ — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 5, 2023 × According to authorities, continuous torrential rains and flash floods in Kenya and other regions of the Horn of Africa have caused serious property damage and fatalities.

Numerous organisations, including the Kenya Red Cross and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), provided situation updates that detailed the severe incidents of flash floods that had occurred in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and other countries.

In the majority of situations, flash floods have led to the destruction of lives and livelihoods. It disrupted health services. The floods have also impacted, among other things, the closure of schools. It also damaged water sources, sanitary services, and road infrastructure.

After six seasons of insufficient precipitation, the Kenya Meteorological Department had earlier forecast that the 'long rains' season would start with mild to moderate rainfall in several regions of the nation.

Unfortunately, the rain has only grew stronger, causing severe property damage and chaos for the human population.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, 12 people have died and more than 5,000 families have been forced to leave their homes as a result of flooding in northern Kenya thus far.

Watch | Srinagar gears up to host g20 summit | Inside South Asia: part 2 × A number of human settlements have also been marooned in floodwater, and thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, leaving them vulnerable to harsh weather conditions, inadequate sanitation, and eventually fatal infections.

Ethipia has also seen significant rain in a few areas during the past three weeks. According to UN-OCHA reports, there were widespread floods and rivers overflowed, causing deaths as well as damage to crops and buildings.

“At least 29 people have passed on, with over 240,000 affected or displaced across the country. Most of the affected citizens are located in Oromia and Afar Region,” according to UN-OCHA.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE