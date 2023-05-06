Prosecutors grant immunity to at least eight 'fake electors' in Georgia Trump probe

At least eight of the Republican “fake electors” in Georgia, United States who had been granted immunity by prosecutors of Fulton County amid the ongoing criminal investigation for conspiring to overturn the state's vote in the 2020 presidential election, have accepted it, reported the American media citing court filing on Friday (May 5).

This comes ahead of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' decision, which is expected to be disclosed this summer about whether former President Donald Trump and others will be charged with crimes related to interfering with the 2020 presidential election.

The district attorney had also previously warned all 16 GOP supposed fake electors in Georgia that were targets of her investigation. However, last month, she offered them immunity deals which as per the court filings several of the Republicans who served as pro-Trump electors have accepted.

Attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow who is representing 10 out of the 16 suspected fake electors said that prosecutors “made actual, written offers of immunity to these eight electors in April 2023 but not to the remaining two,” as quoted by Reuters.

“All eight of the electors who were offered immunity accepted,” said Debrow. She added, that this had since left the non-immunized clients to get new lawyers. The lawyer is representing those who may have offered to cast electoral college votes for Trump even though Democrat Joe Biden won the state of Georgia along with the right to its 16 electoral college votes.

Since they have been granted immunity, the eight people would be free to testify against any defendants. This could pave the way for key insights to emerge in Willis’s investigation into election interference which includes attempts to put forward alternate slates of electors to block the certification of the 2020 presidential as well as the role Trump’s allies played in organising this.

The investigation in Georgia began soon after a January 2021 phone call in which then-president Trump was reportedly heard asking the state’s top election officials to “find” the votes which could reverse Biden’s victory in that US state. However, Trump has since denied these allegations and accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of targeting him for political reasons.



Debrow in Friday’s filing also wrote, “The District Attorney’s Motion is reckless, frivolous, offensive, and completely without merit,” quoted by CNN. This comes after a motion called by Willis sought to have Debrow disqualified from the case.

In an earlier court filing, the district attorney’s office accused Debrow and an attorney of failing to bring immunity proposals to the GOP fake electors last year. However, Debrow has since denied these accusations and said that the electors had turned down “potential” immunity offers and were not given the specific and individual offers of immunity until earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

