Neo-Nazi symbols, fight in schoolyard: What we know about Serbia’s second mass shooting

Authorities in Serbia released more details about the shooter who killed eight people in the country’s second mass shooting in two consecutive days, on Friday (May 5). The young man was wearing a t-shirt with neo-Nazi symbols and was later caught hiding at his grandfather’s house.

The incident took place in the Siberian town of Mladenovac’s Dubona village, late Thursday, where the police after an hours-long manhunt arrested the gunman suspected of carrying out the attack. The attack also resulted in the wounding of at least 14 others in the village not too far from Belgrade.

The Serbian Interior Ministry said in a statement said, “The suspect U.B., born in 2002, has been apprehended in the vicinity of the city of Kragujevac, he is suspected of killing eight people and wounding 14 overnight.”

State broadcaster RTS said the suspect had been involved in an altercation in a schoolyard, following which he reportedly left to procure an assault rifle and a handgun. Subsequently, he opened fire and continued to shoot at people from a moving car.

According to the police, the man fired at people in two other nearby villages before fleeing. The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after “an extensive search,” the interior ministry said.

They also indicated that an investigation has been launched into the attack. The search for the suspect, who was only referred to by his initials UB, involved over 600 officers, a helicopter, drones and multiple police patrols.

It was not until hours later when they found him hiding in his grandfather’s house, where they also discovered hand grenades, an automatic rifle and ammunition, reported Reuters, citing authorities. The police have also arrested UB’s grandfather and uncle.



Vucic calls for ‘practical disarmament’ of Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic delivered a sombre address on Friday where he called the incident a “terrorist attack”. He also said that the gunman was wearing a t-shirt with neo-Nazi symbols. “There will be justice. These monsters will never see the light of day,” said Vucic.

The Serbian leader further pledged to strengthen security for schools, announcing that 1,200 new police officers will be recruited in the next six months to be deployed to schools across the country.

All those injured were born after the year 2000, said the report by RTS. On Friday, Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic said that those wounded from the shooting a day prior suffered multiple injuries and underwent surgery, but all were stable.

School shooting in Belgrade on Wednesday

The incident comes a day after the Balkan country witnessed a school shooting by a 13-year-old. Notably, until this week, despite the country’s high rate of gun ownership, mass shootings were rare.

Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement on Facebook that it was informed at 8:40 am (local time) that a school shooting had occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, an upscale area of the Serbian capital.

The shooter, later identified only as KK, was a seventh-grade student who reportedly opened fire from his father’s gun. The High Public Prosecutor’s office, in a statement, on Friday said that they have detained the father, identified as Vladimir K., who has denied any responsibility.

However, he will face up to 12 years in jail on suspicion of training his son by taking him to target practice and failing to secure arms, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





