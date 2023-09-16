Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Sleeper and Vande Metro next year. Here's all you need to know

The Vande Bharat Express train's sleeper version along with Vande Metro will be introduced by the Indian Railways next year. Vande Metro will be boarded by passengers to commute short distances and the sleeper variant will run to cover long-distance travel.



The Vande Bharat Express train's first sleeper coaches will be introduced in March 2024 while it is expected that Vande Metro will start its operations from January next year.



The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of Indian Railways is developing two new varieties of Vande Bharat Express trains in Chennai.

General Manager of Integral Coach Factory B G Mallya said, "We'll be launching the sleeper version of the Vande within this financial year. We'll also be launching the Vande Metro this financial year. And we'll be launching this train for non-air conditioned passengers, which is called a non-AC push-pull train, which will have 22 coaches and a locomotive. And that launch is going to happen before October 31.”

Vande Bharat to replace Rajdhani, Shatabdi?

The sleeper version of Vande Bharat has been designed to cover long-distance travel and can run at a speed of 220 km per hour. However, on the tracks, the train will run at a speed of 200 km per hour, according to the officials. This will allow passengers to end a long journey with an overnight travel at high speed.



The sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains may gradually become an alternative to Rajdhani trains. On the other hand, the chair car version is likely to replace Shatabdi trains.

A tender was issued by the Indian Railways for 400 Vande Bharat trains. The first 200 trains to be produced will be made of steel and are likely to have a seating arrangement similar to Shatabdi Express. The second lot will include sleeper coaches which are made of aluminium.



The Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai tracks will be repaired by the officials before the sleeper trains of Vande Bharat run on them. The officials will also work on fencing, bridges and signal systems on the routes.



The officials are developing Vande Metro to facilitate short-distance travel for the people. This new type of Vande Bharat train will consist of 12 coaches.

(With inputs from agencies)