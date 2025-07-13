/Indian Railways makes a big move, CCTV cameras to be installed in 74,000 coaches

In order to enhance passenger safety, the Railways will be installing CCTV cameras in the common movement area near the doors in all 74,000 coaches. The move comes after experimental installation of CCTV cameras in passenger coaches yielded positive results.

"This move will significantly improve passenger safety. Miscreants and organised gangs take advantage of gullible passengers. With cameras, such incidents will significantly reduce. To preserve privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement area near the doors," read a press release from the Ministry of Railways on Sunday (July 13).

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and officials of the Railway Board reviewed the progress of CCTV cameras' trials at a meeting after which the decision was taken.

After the go ahead by Vaishnaw and other officials, CCTV cameras will be installed in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos run by the Indian Railways.

"Each railway coach will be covered with four dome-type CCTV cameras - two in each entrance way, and each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras. This will include one camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with one dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones," said an official.

The CCTV cameras will be of high quality and specifications. These CCTVs will be capable in providing good quality pictures even in trains running over 100 kmph speeds and also under low lighting conditions, said Vaishnaw.

He also told the officials to explore the use of artificial intelligence on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission.