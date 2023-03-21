Indian PM Modi nicknamed 'the immortal': Chinese netizens call him different, amazing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reverently referred to as "Modi Laoxian," which translates to "Modi the immortal," by Chinese netizens, a rare respectful reference to an international leader despite the contentious India-China border dispute, according to a report published in the strategic affairs magazine The Diplomat.

In the report titled How is India seen in China?, Mu Chunshan, a journalist well-known for analysing Chinese social media, particularly Sina Weibo (China's version of Twitter), also stated that the majority of Chinese believe India, led by Modi, can maintain a balance among important nations around the world.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an unusual nickname on the Chinese internet: Modi Laoxian. Laoxian refers to an elderly immortal with some weird abilities. The nickname implies that Chinese netizens think Modi is different – even more amazing – than other leaders," he said.

On India's relationships with other nations, he stated that whether it is Russia, the United States, or countries in the Global South, India can have peaceful relations with all of them, which is "very admirable" to certain Chinese netizens.

"So the word 'Laoxian' reflects the complex sentiment of Chinese people toward Modi, combining curiosity, astonishment, and perhaps a dash of cynicism," Mu wrote.

"I have been doing international media reports for nearly 20 years and it is rare for Chinese netizens to give a nickname to a foreign leader. Modi’s nickname stands out above all others. Clearly, he has made an impression on Chinese public opinion," he said.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Premier Li Keqiang in addition to holding two informal summits with the 69-year-old leader in Wuhan and later in Mamallapuram, a city close to Chennai. These sessions raised hopes for an improvement in relations between the two Asian superpowers, as per Business Today reports.

Following the Chinese military's strong military actions in eastern Ladakh, which violated the agreements to resolve the border dispute and resulted in a nearly three-year-long military standoff, Sino-Indian relations hit rock bottom.