Hunt for separatist Amritpal Singh enters day 4; Punjab extends internet suspension till March 23

The hunt for the radical preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh entered day 4 on Tuesday as the Punjab government announced that the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services will be extended till March 23 in some districts.

“All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar, till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the order read.

Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Ajnala sub-division districts are located along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

So far, 78 members of the radical outfit—'Waris Punjab De’—have been arrested, while Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh have already surrendered before the Jalandhar police.

According to reports, there is a possibility that Amritpal may have even fled Punjab. Though an official confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has ordered India’s paramilitary forces—the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)—to remain alert.

Reports claimed that two pictures of Amritpal — with and without his turban—have been shared with the agencies as they scramble to locate him.

On Monday, the Punjab Police suspected a possible involvement of Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI, as it invoked the stringent National Security Act against five men linked to the radical preacher.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters that specialised units are involved in the efforts to nab the preacher—who gave police the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday, reports PTI news agency.

The whole saga has raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the border state.

CM bats for peace and harmony

In a video message, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that his government will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb the state's peace and harmony.

Mann said he received several calls from people praising his government.

“I thank 30 million Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Singh and 'Waris Punjab De'). There was not a single report of any untoward incident from the state. It has boosted my confidence that people want peace and progress," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)