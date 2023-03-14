Indian PM Modi meets Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, discuss India's digital infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the CEO of Nokia, Pekka Lundmark, and discussed India's advancements in creating next-generation digital infrastructure. In a tweet, PM Modi said that it was a ‘fruitful’ meeting with the Nokia CEO pertaining to technology, as reported by NDTV.

“A fruitful meeting with Mr.@PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India’s strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure," PM Modi tweeted.

A fruitful meeting with Mr. @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India’s strides in building next generation digital infrastructure. https://t.co/oFsEUMib0v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023 ×

Lundmark added on Twitter that it was an honour to meet with Prime Minister Modi and go over how Nokia is assisting India with its 5G rollout, the subsequent stage of its digital transformation, and its plans for 6G.

Nokia wants to surpass rivals and take the lead in the Indian market for private 5G networks, which the Finnish telecom equipment manufacturer projects would reach $240 million in sales by 2027 and have a deployment potential of over 2,400 sites nationwide.

“We have had a leadership position in private networks across the world and we have more than 500 deployments globally. This business is growing very fast and we see the same kind of trend in India too," Nokia India chief marketing officer Amit Marwah said, as quoted by the Mint.

India is expected to invest between $240 million and $250 million in private wireless networks by 2027, according to the Nokia Mobile Broadband Index report published in February 2023.

The government is yet to decide on the bands of the airwaves and the price of the airwaves that will be supplied to businesses without going through an auction before it can finalise its plan for allocating 5G airwaves for 5G private networks to them.