/Indian Navy chief begins first foreign trip with Mauritius visit

New Delhi: Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, India’s Chief of the Naval Staff, has begun a four-day official visit to Mauritius, his first overseas destination since taking charge of the Indian Navy. The trip, running from 10 to 13 August, is intended to reinforce bilateral maritime cooperation and defence ties with a key partner in the Indian Ocean region.

During the visit, Admiral Swaminathan is scheduled to meet senior Mauritian government leaders and discuss maritime security, defence collaboration, capacity building and military cooperation.

Officials describe the engagement as part of India’s sustained effort to deepen operational links with Mauritius and consolidate a longstanding strategic partnership. India and Mauritius maintain close maritime relations centred on practical cooperation.

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The Indian Navy works regularly with the Mauritian National Coast Guard through training exchanges, joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance operations, port visits and hydrographic surveys.

Mauritius has also taken part in several Indian Navy-led multilateral initiatives. These include the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), the MILAN exercise series, the International Fleet Review, the Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR and Exercise AIKEYME.

The Indian side sees such participation reflects a shared vision for regional security under the MAHASAGAR framework- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

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The visit comes against the backdrop of growing attention to maritime security in the Indian Ocean, where both countries have emphasised the importance of stability, freedom of navigation and capacity development. India has long viewed Mauritius as a valued partner, citing mutual respect, trust and a common interest in a secure regional maritime domain.

Defence cooperation between the two sides has focused on enhancing operational readiness and information-sharing. Joint EEZ patrols and hydrographic work are presented as concrete examples of day-to-day collaboration that support maritime domain awareness for both nations. Admiral Swaminathan’s choice of Mauritius as his first foreign destination is seen as a signal of the priority New Delhi attaches to the relationship.