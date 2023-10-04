Indian medical personnel released from Kuwait after New Delhi's intervention

The Indian embassy in Kuwait confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 4) that 34 Indian nurses/medical staff detained by the authorities last month have been released. The development occurred after a coordinated effort between Indian mission in Kuwait City as well as Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, it said.

"Embassy is pleased to inform that the 34 Indian nurses/medical staff detained by authorities on 12 September have been released today based on Embassy’s intervention with all the concerned authorities in Kuwait. Hon’ble MoS Shri V Muraleedharan was personally monitoring the case," Indian embassy in Kuwait wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Embassy is committed to render all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Kuwait for their welfare and safety," it added.

Indian medical personnel in Kuwait: How were they detained?

A private clinic at Maliya in the Kuwait City was raided by the Kuwait Human Resources Committee last month that put nearly three dozen Indians in the prison.

They were allegedly charged of violation of the foreign residency laws in Kuwait, Malayalam Manorama reported.

According to the Kuwait Home Ministry, the nurses did not have relevant licences or required qualifications to work in Kuwait.

But the family members of the Kerala-based nurses told local media that they were qualified and had been working there with proper work visas and sponsorships.

Several of them were reportedly working in the same Kuwait clinic for the past three to 10 years in the same clinic.

People from Philippines, Egypt and Iran were also caught by the authorities on similar charges, it has been reported.

