Indian farmer mockingly seeks police escort for $0.64 'significant' crop loss compensation from govt

Dilip Rathod, an Indian farmer from Shivani village in Ghatanji tehsil of Yavatmal in the state of Maharashtra, expressed his frustration at the meager insurance payout of Rs 52.99 ($0.64) for the loss of his cotton and soybean crops due to unseasonal rains.

In a sarcastic letter addressed to the Yavatmal superintendent of police, Rathod asked for police protection to safely transport this 'significant' amount home.

Dated December 7, 2023, Rathod's letter was shared by politician Anil Deshmukh, who stressed on the farmer's attempt to use humor to address the government's perceived "anti-farmer stand."

Rathod, facing substantial losses running into thousands, mocks the state government's compensation by suggesting he can repay his farm loan and contribute to his wife's medical treatment with the princely sum.

Tongue-in-cheek remarks against the government

Rathod went further to criticise the government's actions, referencing the Shinde faction's move of Sena MLAs to Guwahati ahead of the Mahayuti government formation.

In a tongue-in-cheek tone, he expresses his desire to tour Guwahati with the remaining payout.

Rathod humorously mentions that he is "delighted and happy" to receive the huge amount of ₹52.99 ($0.64) and requests police protection for its safe transport. He expressed concern about taking the amount home, bringing his iron safe on a bullock cart to the collector's office.

A senior official in the state agriculture department acknowledged that other farmers in Yavatmal have received similarly low amounts.

Opposition leaders in the state assembly have demanded immediate assistance for farmers affected by unseasonal rains, including farm loan waivers and higher support prices, reported TOI.

Tragic farmer suicides in West Bengal

In West Bengal, two farmers, Bapi Ghosh and Tarun Palui, succumbed to suicide following extensive crop damage from unseasonal rainfall. Ghosh, a potato farmer, consumed pesticide, while Palui was found hanging after substantial losses to his paddy crop.