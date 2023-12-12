Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma? BJP picks first-time MLA from Sanganer as Rajasthan's new CM

After much speculation, the Bhartiya Janta Party announced the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan- Bhajan Lal Sharma. The first-time MLA from the Sanganer constituency is BJP’s pick for the CM face in Rajasthan, which is a key state where the party regained its power by an impressive majority.

The announcement for Rajasthan’s CM came after days of winning the recently concluded assembly elections. Two Deputy CMs were also named for Rajasthan — Diya Kumari & Premchand Bairwa.

A lot of brainstorming and speculations were going on for the CM’s face in Rajasthan. Two-times former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was one of the probables for the post.

Bhajan Lal Sharma: Rajasthan’s new Chief Minister

BJP announced 56-year-old Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new CM of Rajasthan and a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Earlier today, three BJP observers, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jaipur to oversee the legislature party meeting, where the chief minister-elect was picked.

“Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has proposed the name of Bhajanlal Sharma as the leader of legislative party, which was agreed upon unanimously," says Union Minister Rajnath Singh at a press conference in Jaipur.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden will not attend Republic Day celebrations in India

Sharma represents the Sanganer Assembly constituency. In the Sanganer constituency, he won by a margin of 48081 votes and was elected as an MLA from the constituency.

He also served as the State General secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party four times. मा. प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में हमारे देश ने कई उपलब्धियां हासिल की हैं और अब विकसित भारत का संकल्प लेकर हम आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।

पूरा देश इस संकल्प के लिए एकजुट है और हम यह संकल्प अवश्य पूरा करेंगे ।#विकसित_भारत_संकल्प_यात्रा@AmitShah @cpjoshiBJP @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/WPE1XSiCLk — Bhajanlal Sharma BJP (@BhajanlalBjp) December 10, 2023 × Sharma is considered close to the party's ideological mentor RSS as well as known as the trusted party member of BJP chief JP Nadda.

The legislative assembly elections were held in the state on Nov 25 for 199 seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on Dec 3. The BJP secured a thumping majority, dethroning the Indian National Congress (INC)’s Ashok Gehlot.

BJP won 115 seats out of 199 seats, ousting INC in the state. Since then, all eyes have been on BJP’s face for Rajasthan’s CM.

In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well, the BJP went for surprise choices- Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai respectively, keeping in view the respective caste equations in these two states ahead of the 2024 general elections.