In miracle surgery, Indian doctors remove bullet stuck in Yemini man's head for 18 years

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 12, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The Yemeni man was rendered deaf because of the bullet and had been suffering from recurring headaches and ear discharges. (Representational image) Photograph:(Others)

Doctors in Bengaluru successfully removed a bullet lodged in a Yemeni man's head for 18 years. The complex surgery restored the man's partial hearing. 

In a remarkable feat of medical science, doctors in India's Bengaluru achieved the extraordinary by successfully removing a bullet lodged in the head of a 29-year-old Yemeni national for almost two decades.

This exceptional case unfolded as a consequence of a traumatic incident when the man, aged 10 at the time, became caught in the crossfire between conflicting groups in Yemen.

The now 29-year-old Yemeni, a father of two and one of ten siblings, sustained a gunshot wound during a confrontation. Returning from a shop one afternoon, he found himself in the line of fire, resulting in a severe injury.

Rushed to a nearby hospital, the initial medical response involved cleaning the wound, but the embedded bullet remained untouched, as reported by The Times of India.

Years of silent suffering

Over the years, the man endured the consequences of this silent intrusion.

Deafness, recurrent headaches, and persistent ear discharges became unwelcome companions.

The 3-centimetre-long bullet had traversed through his left ear, lodging itself in the bone and causing chronic ear infections due to pus accumulation.

Last week, at Aster Hospital in Bengaluru, a team of doctors embarked on a challenging surgical mission.

Describing the procedure as "daunting," medical professionals faced the intricate task of extracting the metal object lodged perilously close to "vital vascular structures."

The patient was at a significant risk of major bleeding, underscoring the complexity of the operation.

What it took to extract the embedded bullet

Employing meticulous planning, doctors used x-ray technology to precisely locate the bullet and separate it from the surrounding tissues.

Remarkably, the procedure concluded without complications or significant bleeding, mitigating the high-risk scenario.

Post-surgery, the Yemeni man experienced a partial restoration of his hearing, providing a glimmer of hope amidst years of silent suffering.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

