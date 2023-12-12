Kashmir issue: After Pakistan, China weighs in on Indian Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 370

China said it expects India and Pakistan to jointly resolve the Kashmir issue while reacting to the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on revoking special autonomy status of the erstwhile Himalayan state.

Replying to a question by a Pakistani journalist seeking China’s reaction on the issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday (Dec 12) said, “On the Kashmir issue, China’s position is consistent and clear.”

“This is a dispute left from the past between India and Pakistan and it should be properly addressed through peaceful means, according to the UN charter, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and relevant bilateral agreements,” she added.

Settle dispute through dialogue and consultations

Relevant parties need to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultations and safeguard peace and stability in the region, Mao said.

China’s reaction came a day after Pakistan criticised the Indian judiciary’s ruling where it upheld the Narendra Modi government’s decision in 2019 where it revoked Article 370, and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

“International law doesn't recognise India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019. The judicial endorsement by the Indian Supreme Court has no legal value. Kashmiris have an inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN SC resolutions,” Jalil Abbas Jilani, a minister in the country's caretaker government, said.

The tone of the interim minister reflected the Pakistani media’s views in general who were critical of the Indian judiciary.

While Pakistan's national daily, Dawn wrote in its editorial that the judgment acted as “pouring salt on the Kashmiris' wounds, ARY News broadcaster referred to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Modi hails verdict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, hailed the verdict saying that the court rightly observed that his government's decision taken on August 5, 2019, was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration.

"Due to these Articles, a distance was created between people belonging to the same nation. Due to this distance, many people from our nation who wanted to work to solve the problems of Jammu and Kashmir were unable to do so even if they clearly felt the pain of the people there," Modi said.

The prime minister further said that to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's development journey, "our government ministers would frequently go there and interact with people directly."